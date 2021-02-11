Santa Clara Co. officials urge public to avoid Lunar New Year gatherings

"We saw a spike after Thanksgiving, we saw a spike after Christmas, and we do not want to see a spike after Lunar New Year," said Betty Duong, a spokesperson with the Santa Clara County Emergency Operations Center, during a press conference outside Grand Century Mall Wednesday morning.
RELATED: California's 1st cases of South African COVID-19 variant confirmed in Bay Area, officials say
San Jose is home to the largest Vietnamese population within a city outside the country of Vietnam. In fact, 10% of the city's population is Vietnamese, and the majority of them will be celebrating the Lunar New Year in some form or fashion starting on Friday. That's why county officials are teaming up with various community groups to help educate the public about the ongoing dangers associated with COVID-19.
"We really cannot afford to have another surge," said Dr. Phuong Nguyen, chief medical officer at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Hospitals and Clinics. "What we're asking the community to do is to be the first line of defense. Help us stop it so that you don't have to see us."
RELATED: Could COVID-19 variants alter vaccine effectiveness? Doctor Patel weighs in
Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now say face coverings should be doubled up to help protect against new coronavirus variants. In addition, outdoor gatherings are limited to no more than three households at a time.
"We must continue doing all that we've been doing to protect our families, and our communities, and ourselves from the devastating effects of COVID-19," said Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody.
See the tracker below to find out how COVID-19 cases are trending in your county.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full trend tracker in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- How are Chinatown businesses surviving? Here's what we found
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic