Arts & Entertainment

Mac Miller's posthumous album, 'Circles,' to be released

LOS ANGELES -- Fans were shocked when Mac Miller suddenly died in September 2018 at the age of 26.

Now more than a year after the rapper's death, a new album of his final recordings is being released.

In an Instagram post, Miller's family says he was in the middle of recording the album before he died due to an accidental overdose.



Miller's family revealed that the artist was recording "Circles" to accompany "Swimming," his 2018 album.

"Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle-Swimming in Circles was the concept," the Instagram post stated.

They go on to say that it is a complicated process with no clear path, but they know it was important to Miller for the world to hear his music.

Record producer Jon Brion, who had previously worked with Miller on "Swimming," dedicated himself to finishing Miller's final LP after the artist died.

Miller, born Malcom James McCormick, died on September 7, 2018.

"Circles" will be released on Jan. 17.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentrap musicrapper
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News