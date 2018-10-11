SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Madera man charged with felony assault in violent attack outside Levi's Stadium after 49ers game

The Madera man accused of assaulting a man and leaving him in critical condition after a 49ers game at Levi's Stadium on Sunday was in court Thursday.

Santa Clara County prosecutors Thursday charged 34-year-old Madera resident David Gonzales with felony assault with great bodily injury.

Police say surveillance video shows Gonzales punching a man twice in a Levi's Stadium parking lot after the 49ers game on Sunday.

The 33-year-old victim from San Jose is still in critical condition at the hospital.

Gonzales is expected back in court on Oct. 19.

