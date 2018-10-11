SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --Santa Clara County prosecutors Thursday charged 34-year-old Madera resident David Gonzales with felony assault with great bodily injury.
Police say surveillance video shows Gonzales punching a man twice in a Levi's Stadium parking lot after the 49ers game on Sunday.
The 33-year-old victim from San Jose is still in critical condition at the hospital.
Gonzales is expected back in court on Oct. 19.
