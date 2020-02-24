Sports

Madison Bumgarner reveals he's been secretly competing in rodeo under alias

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- He's a crucial part of all three recent Giants' World Series trophies, but we're learning pitcher Madison Bumgarner has been hiding a secret.

Bumgarner has been competing in rodeo events under the secret alias "Mason Saunders." He even won a roping event in December, taking home $26,560, according to The Athletic.

The Diamondbacks pitcher says he's been taking part in rodeo events since he was a teenager growing up in North Carolina.

As for his alias "Mason Saunders," Bumgarner told The Athletic, "It's something for my wife to call me when we were out in public to keep people from recognizing me." And Saunders is his wife's surname.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have not commented on how the hobby might affect his contract.

The 30-year-old Bumgarner, the Most Valuable Player of the 2014 World Series for the San Francisco Giants, went 9-9 with a 3.90 ERA last season, following two somewhat forgettable injury-shortened seasons.

In 2019, Bumgarner bounced back to tie for the National League lead with 34 starts and was second with 207 innings pitched, which erased many doubts that the Giants icon could again showcase his trademark durability.

