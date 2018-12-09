EARTHQUAKE

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Alaska near Anchorage

This USGS map shows the location where a magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (USGS)

ALASKA (KGO) --
A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck near Anchorage just over a week after a massive magnitude 7 destroyed roads and bridges.

More than 200 people reported to the USGS that they felt the quake.
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.



The earthquake struck shortly after 11 a.m. PT in an area about 15 miles north of Anchorage.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

VIDEO: Home surveillance camera captures 20 seconds of chaos as quake hits Alaska

See more stories, photos and videos on earthquakes here.
