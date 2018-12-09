Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Alaska near Anchorage

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3121139" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck near Anchorage just over a week after a massive magnitude 7 destroyed roads and bridges.More than 200 people reported to the USGS that they felt the quake.The earthquake struck shortly after 11 a.m. PT in an area about 15 miles north of Anchorage.No damage or injuries were immediately reported.