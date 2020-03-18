u.s. & world

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks Utah, state's strongest since 1992

This stock image shows Salt Lake City, Utah. (Shutterstock)

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocked parts of Utah, the state's strongest since 1992, ABC News reported.

The quake was recorded around 7 a.m. MST near Salt Lake City, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It sparked several power outages for approximately 32,000 customers, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

"It is very likely that you will feel aftershocks today," state emergency management officials said.



The city's airport is closed until further notice, sources told ABC News.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall tweeted, asking residents to "be safe."



This is a breaking news story. Check back here for new developments.
