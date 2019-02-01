EARTHQUAKE

Magnitude-6.6 earthquake hits southern Mexico, sways buildings in capital

EMBED </>More Videos

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck in southern Mexico on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

A strong earthquake has struck in southern Mexico, causing tall buildings to sway hundreds of miles away in the capital.

The U.S. Geological Survey says Friday's quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 and was centered about 12 miles (20 kilometers) from Tapachula in the southern state of Chiapas.

Some people have evacuated offices along a central boulevard in Mexico City.

See more stories related to earthquakes here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeu.s. & worldmexicoUSGS
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EARTHQUAKE
SF mayor issues executive directive to make sure all skyscrapers are safe
Government shutdown closes USGS creating more work for UC Berkeley Earthquake lab
3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Piedmont
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
More earthquake
Top Stories
San Mateo restaurant owner apologizes, will serve MAGA hat wearers
Salesforce Transit Center in SF to remain closed until June
Jussie Smollett breaks silence on Chicago attack
Accuweather Forecast: 3-moderate storm tonight, showers through Tuesday
US announces withdrawal from nuclear arms treaty with Russia
Cory Booker 2020: NJ Senator running for president
Winter storm preparations underway across South Bay
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Beer lovers line up for Pliny the Younger IPA at Russian River Brewing Company
Marine veteran says he was assaulted for filming, Vallejo officer investigated
PG&E paying millions in bonuses despite horrible wildfire year
Bay Area celebrity chef faces threats, backlash following MAGA cap ban
Brady & Goff share similar paths to Super Bowl LIII
More News