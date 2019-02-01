A strong earthquake has struck in southern Mexico, causing tall buildings to sway hundreds of miles away in the capital.
The U.S. Geological Survey says Friday's quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 and was centered about 12 miles (20 kilometers) from Tapachula in the southern state of Chiapas.
Some people have evacuated offices along a central boulevard in Mexico City.
