3 Maine high school students suspended over alleged rapist note

MAINE -- Three female high school students in Maine were suspended after posting notes in school calling attention to reports of sexual assault in the district.

One of the notes read quote, "there's a rapist in our school and you know who it is."

Another listed a series of demands including improved methods for reporting sexual assault.

Aela Mansmann said she was trying to draw attention to several incidents of sexual assault over the past year or so that some students felt were being ignored or not properly handled by school officials.

"I definitely am ashamed that - to say that I go to Cape Elizabeth High School with this being their reaction," Mansmann said.

Dozens of students walked out class Monday in protest of the suspensions.

According to CNN affiliate WGME, Mansmann is planning to appeal the suspension on Wednesday.

The school district did not respond to WGME's request for comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mainerapeschoolu.s. & worldsexual assault
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 186,000 without power in NorCal as PG&E begins planned outages
PG&E faces tough questions about outage, what it takes to get power on
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in CA
WATCH IN 60: High fire danger, PG&E power outages, tips to save cellphone power
LIST: Places to go during potential PG&E power shutoff
MAPS: PG&E power shutoff is affecting these Bay Area cities
3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes San Jose
Show More
LIST: Bay Area resource centers opened for those impacted by PG&E shutoff
PG&E power shutoffs cause long lines at Sonoma gas stations
'We are not a Third World country' Officials criticize PG&E power outages
AccuWeather forecast: Highest fire danger today and tomorrow
EXCLUSIVE: Man hit by car while walking dogs in Antioch
More TOP STORIES News