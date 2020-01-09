Major delays on BART due to person on tracks near Concord station

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- There are major delays on the Antioch BART line in both directions because of a person on the tracks near the Concord station, according to officials.BART says power is shut off to the tracks as a precaution and police are involved.Trains are being turned back at Pleasant Hill towards SFO.According to BART, Contra Costa County Connection buses are helping passengers get where they need to go.