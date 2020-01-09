Major delays on BART due to person on tracks near Concord station

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- There are major delays on the Antioch BART line in both directions because of a person on the tracks near the Concord station, according to officials.

BART says power is shut off to the tracks as a precaution and police are involved.

Trains are being turned back at Pleasant Hill towards SFO.

According to BART, Contra Costa County Connection buses are helping passengers get where they need to go.

