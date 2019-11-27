Majority of power restored to Oakland International Airport after outage

UPDATE: Power has been restored to the majority of the terminal complex @ OAK and staff continues to work to bring the entire facility back online. We urge customers to check in with their airline for the latest flight information. — Oakland Intl Airport (@IFlyOAKland) November 27, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Some flight departures were delayed at Oakland International Airport on Tuesday evening because of a power disruption, an airport spokeswoman said.The outage started occurred sometime before 6:45 p.m. but generators came on to restore electricity, airport spokeswoman Keonnis Taylor said.Security screening was temporarily halted because of the outage but has since resumed. Flight arrivals continued during the outage, but some departures were delayed, Taylor said.As of about 8:15 p.m., power at the airport terminals was nearing full restoration, she said.The cause of the outage has not yet been determined, but it is one of many occurring in the East Bay during stormy weather Tuesday.