Learn from Home Live: Make your own weather station on 'Super Science with Drew'

Materials needed:

Jar



Ruler



Tape

5 small paper cups



3 thin wooden dowels



Empty Water Bottle

Balloon



Scissors



Straw



Glue



Paper

1. Have an adult drive you down the street at 10 miles per hour.
2. Hold the anemometer out the window and count the number of rotations in 30 seconds.
3. However many times your anemometer spins in 30 seconds will correspond roughly to wind blowing at 10 miles per hour.
4. When you want to measure the wind at any moment in the future, again count the number of rotations in 30 seconds.
5. Using cross multiplication, you can solve for the wind speed when you the number of rotations. (Ex: if you anemometer spun 15 times when the wind was 10mph and now it has spun 30 times, the wind speed is now 20mph)