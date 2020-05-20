Learn from Home Live: Make your own weather station on 'Super Science with Drew'

Super Science with Drew

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "Super Science with Drew," hosted by ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma, is a 30-minute show geared towards elementary school aged kids learning from home during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home

Watch the video above for Drew's full lesson on making your own weather station.

Materials needed:

Rain Gauge:
  • Jar

  • Ruler

  • Tape


Anemometer:
  • 5 small paper cups

  • 3 thin wooden dowels

  • Empty Water Bottle


Barometer:
  • Jar

  • Balloon

  • Scissors

  • Straw

  • Glue

  • Paper


More instructions:

To calibrate your anemometer:
1. Have an adult drive you down the street at 10 miles per hour.
2. Hold the anemometer out the window and count the number of rotations in 30 seconds.
3. However many times your anemometer spins in 30 seconds will correspond roughly to wind blowing at 10 miles per hour.
4. When you want to measure the wind at any moment in the future, again count the number of rotations in 30 seconds.
5. Using cross multiplication, you can solve for the wind speed when you the number of rotations. (Ex: if you anemometer spun 15 times when the wind was 10mph and now it has spun 30 times, the wind speed is now 20mph)

Make sure to tune in every Wednesday at 9 a.m. for more Super Science with Drew!

And take a look at all of Drew's science lessons here.

All of ABC7 News' Learn From Home shows can be streamed on demand by downloading the ABC7 News apps on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, and Android TV. Click here for instructions on how to add the app to your connected TV.

