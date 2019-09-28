Man accidentally shot by wife in South Bay

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- A South Bay man is nursing a gunshot wound tonight after he was accidentally shot by his wife.

It happened in Mountain View on the 700 block of San Carlos Avenue.

She told police she believed someone was invading their home.

When police arrived, the couple was out on the front lawn, but no home invader.

The husband was shot in the forearm and is expected to be okay.

The wife was not injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mountain viewshootingpoliceguns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Young activists protest at Chevron headquarters in San Ramon
School officials trying to reschedule football game after threat
Metallica delays tour as lead singer re-enters rehab
Controversy over school closures in the East Bay
AccuWeather Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy tonight, chilly Saturday morning
WATCH IN 60: SJPD teams up with "Neighbor" app, Antonio Brown considers return to NFL, Bruce Bochy's last series
LIST: The most haunted places in the Bay Area
Show More
Bruce Bochy to begin final series as SF Giants manager
'Pioneering' deputy dies after being shot from behind: sheriff
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
Berkeley's North Shattuck Association drops 'Gourmet Ghetto' name
LIST: Frightening Bay Area Halloween activities
More TOP STORIES News