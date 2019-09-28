Man accidentally shot by wife in South Bay

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- A South Bay man is nursing a gunshot wound tonight after he was accidentally shot by his wife.It happened in Mountain View on the 700 block of San Carlos Avenue.She told police she believed someone was invading their home.When police arrived, the couple was out on the front lawn, but no home invader.The husband was shot in the forearm and is expected to be okay.The wife was not injured.