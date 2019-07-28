Man accused of faking own death in Monterey County faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A rape suspect from Scotland is in custody in the United States, accused of faking his own death along the Monterey County Coast.

Kim Gordon also went by the name Kim Vincent Avis.

His teenage son reported him missing, claiming his father went for a nighttime swim at Monastery Beach back in February.

Searchers then spent three days looking for the 55-year-old Gordon.

Gordon is now in custody after U.S. Marshals captured him in Colorado.

He faces 24 counts of rape back home in Scotland.
