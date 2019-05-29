Authorities charge man accused of flying drone at 49ers games at Levi's Stadium, Raiders games

Man arrested for dropping flyers from drone at 49ers, Raiders games speaks to ABC7

A Sacramento-area man who was arrested for flying over a 49ers game this weekend spoke to ABC 7 after being released from jail. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Federal authorities have charged a California man accused of using a drone to drop anti-media leaflets on crowds at two NFL games in the San Francisco Bay Area with violating national defense airspace regulations.

The U.S. Interior Department's Office of Inspector General on Wednesday announced the charges against Tracy Michael Mapes, of North Highlands, California.

RELATED: Man arrested for dropping free-speech flyers from drone at 49ers, Raiders games speaks to ABC7

Authorities have said Mapes on Nov. 26, 2017 sent his drone over the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara during a San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks game. They have said he then piloted it over Oakland Coliseum during an Oakland Raiders-Denver Broncos game.

Police said the leaflets had content about free speech and Mapes' belief that television stations are corrupt.

Mapes did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent via Facebook.
