Man accused of kicking 87-year-old to ground in apparent unprovoked attack in Brooklyn

WANTEDfor an Assault in front of 12 Lexington Avenue, Brooklyn NY @NYPD088Pct on 08/09/19 @ 08:09 AM Reward up to $2500Seen them? Know who they are?Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives pic.twitter.com/1cQJsPIXLC — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 13, 2019

NEW YORK CITY -- The person accused of kicking an 87-year-old Brooklyn man to the ground in an apparent unprovoked attack is in police custody.It happened around 8:10 a.m. Friday on Lexington Avenue near Grand Avenue in Clinton Hill.Police said the alleged attacker approached an 87-year-old man from behind, said "I know you," and appeared to spit in the victim's face.The victim ran away, and then the attacker followed him, caught up, and kicked him to the ground. He then fled east on Lexington Avenue.The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital in serious but stable condition where he was treated for a broken arm and laceration to the head.He said he did not know his attacker. The suspect, 32-year-old Jaquan Wright, is charged with two counts of assault.The victim is well known in this Brooklyn neighborhood, as he owns property in the area, locals say. He was in the area to work on one of his properties.