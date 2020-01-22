Man accused of stabbing boss to death because he was pro-Trump

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida -- A Florida man is accused of murdering his pro-Trump boss on a construction site where they worked on Monday.
WKMG reports that 28-year-old Mason Toney is in custody after allegedly stabbing his boss, 28-year-old William Knight, who was a big supporter of President Donald Trump.
Orange County deputies say they found Knight dead with a brand new American flag draped over the side of his body.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the murder appears to be related to a political dispute between the two men.
The preliminary report determined the murder weapon was a trowel, a common tool used for brick laying.
Police say there were a number of witnesses to the crime at a construction site.
The suspect left the scene in a white pick-up truck.
He was taken into custody after crashing it in a brief pursuit in Brevard County.
He is currently being held in Orange County without bond.
