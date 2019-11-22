Nia Wilson

Man accused of killing Nia Wilson at MacArthur BART station due in court

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The man accused of stabbing and killing 18-year-old Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART Station is scheduled to be back in court for a plea hearing.

John Lee Cowell, 28, is accused of killing Wilson and injuring her sister in July of last year.

In August, prosecutors said they're pushing for a conviction with a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

RELATED: Prosecutors won't seek death penalty for Oakland BART stabbing suspect

Cowell's attorney claims his client has a history of mental health issues.

A judge ruled Cowell is competent to stand trial.

