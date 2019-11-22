OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The man accused of stabbing and killing 18-year-old Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART Station is scheduled to be back in court for a plea hearing.
John Lee Cowell, 28, is accused of killing Wilson and injuring her sister in July of last year.
In August, prosecutors said they're pushing for a conviction with a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
RELATED: Prosecutors won't seek death penalty for Oakland BART stabbing suspect
Cowell's attorney claims his client has a history of mental health issues.
A judge ruled Cowell is competent to stand trial.
See more stories and videos on the Nia Wilson case.
Man accused of killing Nia Wilson at MacArthur BART station due in court
NIA WILSON
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News