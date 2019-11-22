Man accused of killing Nia Wilson at BART station enters not guilty plea

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The man accused of stabbing and killing 18-year-old Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART has entered a not guilty plea and a not guilty by reason of insanity plea.
John Lee Cowell, 28, is accused of killing Wilson and injuring her sister in July of last year.
Prosecutors have said they're pushing for a conviction with a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Cowell's attorney claims his client has a history of mental health issues, but a judge has ruled Cowell is competent to stand trial.
A trial date was set this morning for January 6.
