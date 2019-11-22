Man accused of killing Nia Wilson at BART station enters not guilty plea

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The man accused of stabbing and killing 18-year-old Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART has entered a not guilty plea and a not guilty by reason of insanity plea.John Lee Cowell, 28, is accused of killing Wilson and injuring her sister in July of last year.Prosecutors have said they're pushing for a conviction with a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.Cowell's attorney claims his client has a history of mental health issues, but a judge has ruled Cowell is competent to stand trial.A trial date was set this morning for January 6.