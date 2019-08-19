Man accused of killing Nia Wilson to enter plea today

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The man accused of stabbing and killing 18-year-old Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART Station in July 2018 is expected to enter a plea in the case Monday.
In July 2019, a judge ruled that suspect John Cowell was competent to stand trial after his attorney questioned his mental state.
Cowell was originally scheduled to enter a plea on August 2, but Alameda County prosecutors asked for more time to evaluate the most recent doctor's report.
This is the third doctor to examine Cowell. Another ruled he is not competent and a third could not render an opinion.
