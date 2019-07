Man accused of killing Sacramento Police Officer Tara O'Sullivan due in court

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- The man accused of killing Sacramento Police Officer Tara O'Sullivan is expected in court today.Adel Sambrano Ramos faces murder and attempted murder charges for a shootout with police last week. Officers were responding to a domestic violence call at a home in Sacramento. They say Ramos fired more than a dozen shots at officers.Hundreds of officers attended a vigil for her at Sacramento State University last night. That's where she started police training.O'Sullivan was from the Bay Area; she graduated from College Park High School in Pleasant Hill.A memorial service for O'Sullivan is set for this Thursday.Sacramento State has set up a scholarship in her name for the Law Enforcement Candidate Scholars' Program , cementing her legacy at the school.