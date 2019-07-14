Man accused of murdering couple on Sonoma County beach to be sentenced

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A man who pleaded no contest to charges he murdered a young couple on a Sonoma County beach is expected to be sentenced on Monday.

Detectives say Shaun Gallon confessed to killing Jason Allen and Lindsay Cutshall as they slept on the beach in Jenner in 2004.

RELATED: Man pleads no contest in Sonoma County murders

Gallon also admitted to shooting and killing his brother in 2017.

Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty against him as part of a plea deal.

RELATED: Suspect identified in 2004 Jenner beach murders in Sonoma County

Gallon will likely receive a sentence of three consecutive life terms in prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jennermurdersheriffsonoma countydouble murderinvestigationcold case
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News