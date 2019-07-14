Man accused of murdering couple on Sonoma County beach to be sentenced

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A man who pleaded no contest to charges he murdered a young couple on a Sonoma County beach is expected to be sentenced on Monday.
Detectives say Shaun Gallon confessed to killing Jason Allen and Lindsay Cutshall as they slept on the beach in Jenner in 2004.
Gallon also admitted to shooting and killing his brother in 2017.
Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty against him as part of a plea deal.
Gallon will likely receive a sentence of three consecutive life terms in prison.
