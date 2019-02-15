Man accused of offering dog for sexual activity to undercover cop

EMBED </>More Videos

Man arrested after police say he offered up dogs for sexual activities.

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston police say a 31-year-old allegedly offered an undercover officer his dogs for sexual activities in an apparent bestiality case.

According to police, Juan Pablo Tschen was on an online forum and engaged in a conversation with the officer.

The officer set up a meeting with Tschen, who offered to provide his dogs for sexual activities.

A search warrant was served at his home in West University Place. Tschen was then arrested at his parents' home in the nearby Southgate neighborhood.

Three dogs - a 4-year-old German Shepherd, a 2-year-old Australian Shepherd mix, and a 3-year-old Jack Russell terrier - were taken into custody. They were then placed with BARC.

In a statement, Tschen's family said, "Juan Pablo is a loving brother and son. We believe the facts will show that there has been a big mistake and that the allegations against him are completely false."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dogdogsanimal crueltyanimal abuseu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE: Trump to sign budget deal, declare emergency on border
SJ hostage situation involving UPS truck ends, suspect shot, killed
Grandmother wakes up 'neck deep' in mud after Sausalito mudslide
Accuweather Forecast: Showers, chance of thunderstorms through Sunday
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Westbound Highway 37 closed in Novato after levee breach
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
21 Savage ICE arrest: Rapper believes he was targeted
Show More
Sources: Police investigating whether Smollett staged attack with help of others
People living near Russian River worried about more flooding
Trail runner recounts life-or-death fight with mountain lion
AC Transit investigating bus driver who drove through flooded intersection
Good Samaritan Lyft driver rescues wandering toddler in Santa Rosa
More News