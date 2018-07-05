Man accused of shooting and killing SF security guard appears in court

The man accused of shooting and killing a San Francisco security guard had his first court appearance Thursday. (KGO-TV)

Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The man accused of shooting and killing a San Francisco security guard had his first court appearance Thursday.

Cardell Coleman, 24, Is facing homicide charges in connection with the shooting death of security guard Rolando Romero.
RELATED: Construction site security guard shot, killed in SF

When the public defender's office objected to the media capturing video of Coleman in court today, the district attorney's office stated that Coleman had positively identified himself in surveillance video from the scene.

The public defender assigned the case stated she didn't believe it was video of the crime.

Coleman's father told ABC7 news his condolences go out to Romero's family.

RELATED: 'Why my brother?' Family heartbroken after murder of SF security guard

Romero's sister was in court.

Coleman's arraignment was moved to next week. He's being held without bail.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to bring Romero's body back to the Philippines for burial.
