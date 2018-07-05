Man accused of shooting and killing SF security guard appears in court

The man accused of shooting and killing a San Francisco security guard had his first court appearance Thursday.Cardell Coleman, 24, Is facing homicide charges in connection with the shooting death of security guard Rolando Romero.When the public defender's office objected to the media capturing video of Coleman in court today, the district attorney's office stated that Coleman had positively identified himself in surveillance video from the scene.The public defender assigned the case stated she didn't believe it was video of the crime.Coleman's father told ABC7 news his condolences go out to Romero's family.Romero's sister was in court.Coleman's arraignment was moved to next week. He's being held without bail.