U.S. & WORLD

Man accused of stealing car from date to go on another date

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Man steals car from date for 2nd date. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on July 19, 2018. (WPVI)

A woman in Memphis says her date stole her car so that he could take out another woman.

Faith Pugh says it happened on Saturday when she went to meet Kelton Griffin for dinner. Griffin didn't drive, so the pair ended up in Pugh's car.

RELATED: Woman accused of stalking, sending man 65,000 texts after one date

Griffin asked if she would go into a gas station to buy him a cigar. But when she got out, she says he sped off in her car.

Hours later, Pugh says a friend sent her a text saying Griffin had just asked her out.

The friend told Pugh where they were.

Pugh showed up to a drive-in theater with police and found the pair in her car.

Griffin was arrested on the spot.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worlddatingcar theftstolen car
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Elon Musk issues apology to Thailand cave rescuer
Comcast dropping out of 21st Century Fox bidding war
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Officials investigate after bomb threat reported at Sacramento Bee
22 injured in tent collapse at Monterey County military base
Court records released in 'Rideshare Rapist' case
Steam pipe explosion blasts manholes in NYC
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Elon Musk issues apology to Thailand cave rescuer
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Comcast dropping out of 21st Century Fox bidding war
Show More
Police rescue baby from bank robbery suspect who allegedly used child as a shield
Putin attacks Trump's opponents over summit
Firefighters and cute pups collide at calendar shoot
Berkeley police need your help finding suspects accused of beating 72-year-old man
Bay Area residents relieved proposal to split California in 3 not moving forward
More News