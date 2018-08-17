Man accused of stealing CHP vehicle, Sacramento students' bus arrested

A group of Sacramento-area college students helped detain a man suspected of stealing a CHP cruiser and carjacking the students' bus.Early Friday afternoon, investigators said a CHP officer was talking to a man and another driver after an accident occurred on Highway 50 in Sacramento. Then, officials said that one of the men managed to get into the officer's vehicle and drive off. A few minutes later, he ditched the CHP cruiser for a shuttle bus at Sacramento State University, but he didn't get far.Officials said at least 10 students on the bus subdued him and when police arrived, the 34-year-old man was arrested.No injuries were reported.