Pennsylvania man accused of threatening to shoot up polling place

EMBED </>More Videos

Pennsylvania man accused of threatening to shoot up polling place. Watch the report from 6abc.com on Nov. 6, 2018.

WASHINGTON, Pa. --
A man has been arrested on charges that he threatened to shoot workers at a western Pennsylvania polling place.

Forty-eight-year-old Christopher Thomas Queen of Claysville is charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

Melanie Ostrander, Washington County's assistant elections director, said he came to the South Franklin Volunteer Fire Department in South Franklin Township at about 9 a.m. Tuesday but became irate when he was told he wasn't registered to vote.

Ostrander said the man allegedly "became upset, told the poll workers he was going to go get a gun and come back and shoot them."

Court documents don't list an attorney for Queen and a phone number listed in his name rang unanswered before disconnecting Tuesday.

Full coverage on the 2018 election at abc7news.com/election.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newselectionvotingthreatu.s. & worldelection day2018-electionvote 2018Pennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
CA VOTING GUIDE: Midterm election stories and results
CA gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom votes in Larkspur
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Have a problem at the polls? Here's what to do
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein favored to win bid for fifth full term
PHOTOS: Election Day 2018 #iVoted selfie photos
Colorado man pleads guilty to killing pregnant wife, 2 daughters
Man killed in shooting at detox center in San Rafael ID'd
Show More
Poll: Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom in lead for governor heading into Election Day
Oakland Mayor Schaaf's biggest challenge? Ranked-choice voting
Overview of Prop C in San Francisco
Support for, opposition to Prop 6 largely mirrors party lines
Fire at Brisbane recycling center prompts smoke warning for SF residents
More News