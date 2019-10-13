Man arrested after allegedly threatening hospital worker with knife in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A man who allegedly pulled a knife inside a hospital emergency room in Redwood City is under arrest and facing attempted murder charges.

Redwood City police released surveillance photos of the incident, which happened Friday morning at Kaiser Hospital.

RELATED: San Mateo County DA: Stabbing suspect lured victims to remote area to murder them

Police say the suspect threatened a worker with the knife and pulled out a replica handgun.

When officers arrived, they say the suspect dropped the weapons and was taken into custody.

The man is identified as 56-year-old Thomas Smith of Redwood City.

Police say no one was hurt during the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
redwood cityarrestassaultattackattempted murderhospitalthreat
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
DA: San Mateo Co. stabbing suspect lured victims to murder them
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found in San Jose neighborhood where Utah-based CEO went missing
Power fully restored to all customers after outages, PG&E says
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
Diocese of Oakland mourns death of pastor, visiting archbishop
SJ homeowner believes she was targeted by brazen burglars
UCB grad student says research may have been destroyed by PG&E outage
Blue Angels thrill huge crowds at Saturday's SF Fleet Week airshow
Show More
10-year-old girl dies after falling off ride at New Jersey festival
Hunter Biden to step down from Chinese board
Fleet Week festivities continue in SF through weekend
Guests tackle shooter who opened fire at church wedding ceremony
Witness video shows police arrest teen accused of stealing cell phone on BART
More TOP STORIES News