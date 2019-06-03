Man arrested after deadly shooting near gas station in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. -- A man was arrested after a shooting that left one person dead and two injured late Sunday night near a gas station in Fairfield.
The shooting was reported around midnight near north Texas Street.
Police say one person died, one victim was critically injured and another had non-life threatening injuries.
Souljah Corbin, 22, was arrested for the shooting and charged with murder and attempted murder.
Police are still looking for a motive.
