Man arrested after multiple cars damaged during hit-and-run in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police said a man was arrested after a suspected hit-and-run driver slammed into several cars Thursday night in San Jose.Police have arrested and charged 18-year-old Alberto Esquivas.The incident happened outside an apartment complex along Moorpark Avenue near Saratoga Avenue, according to the San Jose Police Department."All of a sudden we just heard a loud bang, sounded like a car hitting a building," said Jason Rutherford, who lives nearby.Police said Esquivas was driving a green Ford pickup truck when he was seen racing another vehicle on eastbound Moorpark Avenue.Esquivas lost control of his truck and rear ended a Ford Crown Victoria while trying to make a right turn into an apartment complex on Moorpark Avenue. The force of the collision caused his truck to collide with three parked cars and land on its roof, police said.The suspect immediately fled the scene. The Ford Crown Victoria then collided with an another parked car, police said.Officers found Esquivas shortly after the collision and taken into custody.A security guard in her vehicle was struck and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries."It was like boom, boom, boom," Elsa Gomez said. "I thought something was happening in the apartment because it was so hard."Gomez told ABC7 News she walked out of her apartment to smashed cars and broken glass sprawled in front of her complex."The police was here really quick," Gomez said."She was breaking and trying to get in," Jason Rutherford said. "Apparently what happened was, he was racing and maybe he just didn't see her. He ended up hitting her in the back and spun her."