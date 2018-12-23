Man arrested after Palo Alto assault that left woman injured

EMBED </>More Videos

A 28-year-old man was arrested Saturday, suspected in a Thursday assault on a residential Palo Alto sidewalk that left a woman injured, Palo Alto police said Sunday. (KGO-TV)

PALO ALTO, Calif. --
A 28-year-old man was arrested Saturday, suspected in a Thursday assault on a residential Palo Alto sidewalk that left a woman injured, Palo Alto police said Sunday.

Marcelo Garcia Martinez, a transient, was located about 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Transit Center on University Avenue in Palo Alto, the day after a judge granted police a felony arrest warrant for his arrest.

Police received a call about 6 p.m. Thursday of a woman screaming near Castilleja Avenue in Palo Alto. Investigators determined a woman in her 30s was walking along Castilleja when a man approached her from behind and put his hand over her mouth.

The man, believed to be Martinez, pushed the woman down into some bushes. The woman started screaming, and the man then punched her repeatedly in the face, police said. Neighbors heard the screams and came outside, scaring the attacker away.

The woman, who suffered bruises to her face and shoulder, refused medical attention, police said.

Martinez was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose on one count of assault with intent to commit a sex offense, a felony.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Palo Alto Police Department's 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloaltotipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through our free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
assaultattempted sex assaultarrestcrimePalo Alto
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Migrant children to spend Christmas in detention facilities
Indonesia tsunami death toll climbs, dozens still missing
Plumber rescued after 2-hour underground search at SFO catering facility
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off for International Space Station
Single-engine plane lands on Alabama freeway
Mattis out Jan. 1; deputy to be acting chief, Trump says
Closed? Bay Area tourists, locals react to partial government shutdown
8-year-old Congolese boy dies after facial tumor surgery in LA
Show More
Last-minute shoppers hit Bay Area stores on 'Super Saturday'
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Warriors stars share what they love about holidays
What would stay open, close during a federal government shutdown
Senate adjourns without deal to end partial government shutdown
More News