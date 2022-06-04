Officials at airport seize cocaine stashed in wheelchair

EMBED <>More Videos

Officials at airport seize cocaine stashed in wheelchair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Federal authorities say a man has been arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina, after he was stopped in the city's airport with more than 23 pounds (more than 10 kilograms) of cocaine concealed in the seat cushions of a motorized wheelchair.

U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers encountered the traveler as he was arriving at Charlotte Douglas International Airport from the Dominican Republic this week, according to a Friday news release.

"His answers didn't match up. His physical purported handicap did not match up. That was a tell-tale sign that there was something suspicious," Mike Prado, a Homeland Security Investigations deputy special agent, told WSOC-TV.

The four packages containing cocaine were discovered within the seat cushions and had an estimated street value of $378,000, according to the news release.

The 22-year-old man was charged with trafficking in cocaine. Officials say he was a lawful, permanent U.S. resident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
charlottecocaineairport newscharlotte news
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Uvalde students, staff not returning to Robb Elementary School
SFPD chief gives update on arrests in recent crimes
NorCal gas station charging nearly $10 a gallon
SF health officials ID 1st 'probable' case of monkeypox in city
Biden, first lady temporarily moved from Del. beach house: Officials
Abbott restarts Michigan baby formula plant linked to contamination
Napa Co. fire now 85% contained, CAL FIRE says
Show More
Ann Turner Cook, original Gerber baby, dies at 95
Survival story: Fisherman sleepwalks off boat, falls overboard
Warriors. vs. Celtics: Watch NBA Finals Game 2 Sunday on ABC7
White House marks Pride Month amid wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation
Warriors remain loose, Celtics stay focused entering Game 2
More TOP STORIES News