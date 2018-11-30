TESLA

Man arrested for DUI may have had Tesla Autopilot engaged

EMBED </>More Videos

The CHP suspects a man had Autopilot engaged on his Tesla before he was arrested for DUI in Palo Alto. (KGO-TV)

By
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
A driver on the Peninsula is under arrest this morning suspected of DUI. The CHP is trying to figure out if that driver had Tesla Autopilot engaged while behind the wheel.

The CHP says a grey Model S driving around 70 mph around 3:37 a.m. When the CHP pulled up close to the vehicle they said it looked like the driver passed out at the wheel.

The CHP said they tried to pull the car over, but the driver still appeared passed out. The CHP was able to get another CHP to get in front of Tesla and slow it down.

The Tesla eventually stopped at a gas station in Palo Alto. The driver was given a field sobriety test and arrested.

The CHP said they suspect the car was in Autopilot, but need to investigate.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
DUIteslaelon muskCHPRedwood CityPalo Alto
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TESLA
Marin Co. woman finds canceling Tesla reservation harder than it should be
Tesla may add 'dog mode' to cars
Tesla files trademark for Teslaquila
Consumer Catch-up: Drugs found in supplements, Tesla tax credit expiration
More tesla
Top Stories
Marriott: Data breach could affect up to 500 million
Accuweather Forecast: Quiet today, next storm tomorrow
Report: Former Stanford wrestlers claim coaches ignored harassment in showers
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Napa girl surprised by response from Warriors' Curry
Dog food recalled for elevated vitamin D
3 killed as truck crashes while fleeing Border Patrol in San Diego County
Firearms allegedly stolen in smash and grab from ATF vehicle in Oakland
Show More
Second suspect in Napa bar fight that left woman seriously injured in custody, police say
Study: Potential Google Village projected to bring 25,000 jobs to Downtown San Jose
Camp Fire: Flood waters recede in Butte County area scarred by wildfire
Payless pranks customers by selling shoes as designer brand
Report shows weapons used in Yountville shooting bought legally
More News