Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness gym

EMBED </>More Videos

He tried to use their tag line as his excuse apparently.

PLAISTOW, New Hampshire --
A man who stripped naked before working out at a New Hampshire gym told police officers that he thought he was in a "Judgement Free Zone" before being arrested.

NECN reports 34-year-old Eric Stagno, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was charged with indecent exposure, lewdness and disorderly conduct on Sunday for taking off his clothes and exercising at a Plaistow Planet Fitness.

Police say he walked back and forth and started doing poses on a yoga mat. He allegedly referenced Planet Fitness' slogan that it is a "Judgement Free Zone."

Stagno is free on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on September 21 in Plaistow District Court.

Stagno could not be reached for comment, and his attorney could not be immediately identified.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
exercisegymarrestnaked in public
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mugshot released of MacArthur BART station stabbing suspect
Family and friends mourn BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
Ex-Stanford swimmer Brock Turner appealing sexual assault conviction
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in SF's Mission District
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
Suspected killer of Nia Wilson arrested for MacArthur BART stabbing
At least 50 people dead in Greece wildfires
Emotional vigil turns into passionate march for BART stabbing victim in Oakland
Show More
VIDEO: Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing
Suspect captured, community marches through Oakland to mourn BART stabbing victim
BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack, loss of sister
Oakland mayor sends condolences, condemns BART stabbing as 'senseless act of violence'
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks
More News