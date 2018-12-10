Man arrested in Mexico with teen sentenced to 2½ to 5 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Man who fled to Mexico with teen sentenced. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on December 10, 2018.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. --
A Pennsylvania man who frequently checked a teenager out of school without her mother's knowledge and fled to Mexico with her has been sentenced to 2 to five years in prison.

RELATED: Timeline of Pennsylvania teen's journey to Mexico and back


Forty-five-year-old Kevin Esterly was sentenced at an emotional hearing Monday after pleading guilty earlier this year to misdemeanor corruption of minors. Two felony charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.

Esterly and the teenager were found in Mexico on March 17, about two weeks after they disappeared from Allentown. The girl's family said the two met at church years ago, and the teenager was friends with one of Esterly's children.

RELATED: Wife speaks after man who ran off with Allentown teen girl charged

Esterly apologized during his plea hearing but said the relationship was innocent. Lehigh County Court Judge Maria Dantos told him he had ruined two families.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing teenagercorruptionu.s. & worldmissing girlPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Wife speaks after man who ran off with teen girl charged
Timeline of Pennsylvania teen's journey to Mexico and back
Missing 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, suspect arrested
Top Stories
'Baby It's Cold Outside' returns to Bay Area airwaves
BART service stopped between Castro Valley, West Dublin after medical emergency
Redwood City police investigating officer-involved shooting
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Oakland Raiders fire general manager Reggie McKenzie
San Jose unveiling tiny house prototype as vote on pilot program nears
Oakland High School teachers participate in one-day, unsanctioned strike
Chinese court bans some iPhones over Qualcomm dispute
Show More
Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
Accuweather Forecast: Chance of rain this morning
Kid Rock pays off $81K in layaways
2 arrested, 16 displaced after car slams into fourplex in San Jose
Warriors named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year
More News