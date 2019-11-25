Suspect arrested in connection to Orinda Airbnb shooting pleads not guilty to gun charges

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Domico Dones, 29, entered not guilty pleas today in a Martinez courtroom to the charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and of ammunition. His bail stayed the same at $300,000 and he remains in custody.

Dones is possibly associated with the Orinda Halloween shootings that killed five people, authorities say.

The ATF tweeted photos of the team who arrested Dones and another man. In the tweet, they said they were supporting the Sheriff's investigation into the Orinda shootings.



However, prosecutors are not saying what, if any, role he is suspected of playing in the killings. The prosecutor said outside of court that the guns recovered in this case were not used in the shootings in Orinda.

"There were search warrants and arrest warrants issued that lead to the arrest and seizure of firearms and ammunition in this case. However any connection to the Orinda event we have no comment on," said Prosecutor Jeff Kolko.

The public defender representing Dones had no comment.

Kolko said this case is very complex. He asked for anyone with information to come forward and help with the case. There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to arrests and convictions.
