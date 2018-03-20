SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --The California Highway Patrol arrested a man Monday night on suspicion of shooting at a vehicle on Interstate Highway 580 in San Rafael hours earlier.
"The victim was driving a Prius. Suspect was driving a Mustang," said the California Highway Patrol's Andrew Barclay, as he announced an arrest related to the incident. The suspect is barely eighteen years-old---Cristian Torrez-Perez, of San Rafael. The CHP says he shot a pellet gun at a driver who honked at him, and hit the car.
It's a serious misdemeanor.
"If you are a driver and a person brandishes a pistol, that is done to create fear on the part of that person," said Barclay. "A normal person will not discern if it is a pistol or a pellet gun."
Barclay says that in the incident last night, the unidentified victim driver copied down his attacker's license plate, called 911, and that led to a manhunt. Fewer than four hours later, police arrested Cristian Torres-Peres at this gas station in Terra Linda. Witnesses say the pistol was in the front seat of the car. One more apparent example of road rage in an ever-more-frustrating and angry world.
The gun CHP officers recovered can be seen below.
"For a road rage incident to escalate from a horn honk is dangerous, unacceptable and completely careless," said Barclay.
Cristian Torres-Perez is free on $837 bail. He could serve as long as one year in Marin County Jail if convicted.
Brandishing a firearm the first time is an infraction. Discharging a pellet gun in a public place in a gross and negligent manner is a misdemeanor punishible by as much as one year in county jail. #abc7now— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) March 20, 2018