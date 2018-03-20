EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3239669" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The California Highway Patrol arrested a man Monday night on suspicion of shooting at a vehicle on Interstate Highway 580 in San Rafael hours earlier.

A BB gun recovered by CHP officers after a shooting on I-580 in San Rafael is seen in this undated image.

Brandishing a firearm the first time is an infraction. Discharging a pellet gun in a public place in a gross and negligent manner is a misdemeanor punishible by as much as one year in county jail. #abc7now — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) March 20, 2018

The California Highway Patrol arrested a man Monday night on suspicion of shooting at a vehicle on Interstate Highway 580 in San Rafael hours earlier."The victim was driving a Prius. Suspect was driving a Mustang," said the California Highway Patrol's Andrew Barclay, as he announced an arrest related to the incident. The suspect is barely eighteen years-old---Cristian Torrez-Perez, of San Rafael. The CHP says he shot a pellet gun at a driver who honked at him, and hit the car.It's a serious misdemeanor."If you are a driver and a person brandishes a pistol, that is done to create fear on the part of that person," said Barclay. "A normal person will not discern if it is a pistol or a pellet gun."Barclay says that in the incident last night, the unidentified victim driver copied down his attacker's license plate, called 911, and that led to a manhunt. Fewer than four hours later, police arrested Cristian Torres-Peres at this gas station in Terra Linda. Witnesses say the pistol was in the front seat of the car. One more apparent example of road rage in an ever-more-frustrating and angry world.The gun CHP officers recovered can be seen below."For a road rage incident to escalate from a horn honk is dangerous, unacceptable and completely careless," said Barclay.Cristian Torres-Perez is free on $837 bail. He could serve as long as one year in Marin County Jail if convicted.