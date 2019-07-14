Man attacks 69-year-old hotel manager over parking spot

HOLLYWOOD, Florida -- Florida police are looking for the man who attacked a 69-year-old hotel manager over a parking spot.

In newly released surveillance video, the man wearing a red shirt begins punching and attacking the manager.

The victim says he asked the man to move his car because he parked in a reserved parking spot. That's when he says the man in the red shirt became aggressive and attacked him.

The suspect was eventually pulled away by a woman he was with.

The hotel manager says he suffered swelling, bruises and possibly a concussion.

"He told me that when he comes to Hollywood, he parks wherever the (expletive) he wants to," said the manager.

The suspect has not been caught and no arrests have been made. According to WSVN-TV, the man was seen driving a red Ford Mustang.

RELATED: Man seen knocking down 88-year-old woman outside of southwest Houston H-E-B

EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video shows a man near a flower cart hit Mary Rutkowski, knocking her to the ground outside the Buffalo Speedway store in early March.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaattackcaught on tapeman attackedelderlyelder abusecaught on videosurveillanceu.s. & worldsurveillance cameracaught on camerasurveillance video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News