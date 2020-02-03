Man breaks in, steals safe from San Francisco restaurant

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco restaurant was targeted by a thief who stole an entire safe when he couldn't crack the lock.

The general manager of Doppio Zero in Hayes Valley said the man broke in around 4 a.m. Sunday.

He was caught on camera walking into the office and trying to get into the safe.

After struggling with the safe, the man took it out from under a table and carried it out the door.

General manager Gabriele Modica estimated that about $5,000 was inside the safe.

"It is unfortunate, but it's not something that would really affect the business," said Modica.

He is hoping someone will recognize the thief and call San Francisco police.
