Man severely burned in explosion after spraying brake cleaner fluid on himself to kill bugs

EMBED </>More Videos

Man injured in explosion used brake cleaner to get rid of bugs.

By
MAGNOLIA, Texas --
A man is in the hospital with severe burns after authorities say he tried to get rid of bugs on his body by spraying himself with brake cleaner fluid and using a vacuum to clean it up, triggering an explosion at his home in Montgomery County.

Sheriff's deputies and investigators were first called to the house in 31100 block of Timberloch Trail around 9:25 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found a man without any clothing and with second and third-degree burns on his body. He was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Deputies saw wires and what appeared to be large batteries inside the home. They were concerned those could be bomb-making materials and evacuated the area immediately.

They called the bomb squad to further investigate.

Officials later learned what caused the blast, saying that after he powered up the vacuum to remove the brake cleaner fluid, the machine sparked, igniting the vapors from the spray.

Investigators said they found numerous empty canisters of brake cleaner fluid in and around the house.

The man is in critical condition. He's currently unconscious. Investigators hope to interview him when he's awake.

No one else was injured in the incident.

If you have more information about the explosion, you're urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 or the Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office at 936-538-8288.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosionfireu.s. & worldaccidentTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE: Experts say Hurricane Michael came too fast for many to evacuate
Man facing felony charges after fight outside Levi Stadium
Officials: Fremont St near SF's Salesforce Transit Center won't reopen until next Wednesday
Limo owner's son charged following deadly NY crash
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
Stranger gives Texas high school students homecoming surprise
LA home infested with rats causes concern among neighbors
'Father of the year' uses toddler to help shoplift
Show More
VIDEO: Building collapses as Hurricane Michael lashes Florida
2 Chicago area children being treated for rare polio-like illness
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage
Third-graders' 'mess' leaves beloved custodian in tears
SoCal mom seeks answers after disabled man dies in hot car
More News