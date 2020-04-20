Man arrested after breaking into Disneyland amid temporary closure, police say

ANAHEIM -- Police say an 18-year-old man was arrested after he broke into Disneyland Sunday night amid the park's temporary closure.Jeremiah Smith, a transient resident of Anaheim, was seen jumping over a gate into the back lot of California Adventure, according to the Anaheim Police Department.Officers responded to the scene and found the man in the park around 11 p.m. near a construction site by the Guardians of the Galaxy ride.Police believe the suspect's motive may have been to steal items or equipment from the construction site.Police say Smith was arrested, cited for trespassing and then released.