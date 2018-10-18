U.S. & WORLD

Man caught skinny dipping in shark tank

EMBED </>More Videos

Man skinny dips in shark tank. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 17, 2018.

Police say a man's prank is no laughing matter.

He was caught on video, stripping naked and jumping into a large tank filled with a dozen sharks.

The incident happened at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada on Friday.

Amazingly, the sharks pretty much ignored the man, rather than treating him like a surprise snack.

Security guards were able to eventually coax the Toronto man out of the water.

But he took off before police arrived.

Still, they were able to track him down and arrest him Tuesday.

Investigators say two hours before the bizarre incident, the same man assaulted someone outside of a medieval fair.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldpranksharks
U.S. & WORLD
Rikers video shows possible contraband handoff in child's pants
ABC7 shows up in Time Square thanks to GMA
VIDEO: Cat defends home from 2 deer
Target stores now selling 'Golden Girls' cereal
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Evacuations lifted for Bay Point after fire threatened gas pipeline
San Jose Archdiocese releases list of priests accused of molesting children
Drone video shows intensity of Bay Point vault fire
NOAA forecasting mild-winter for the Bay area
Trump blames California for deadly wildfires, threatens to withhold funds
Mega Millions surges to $970 million
ABC7 shows up in Time Square thanks to GMA
Millions 'drop, cover, hold on' in Great California ShakeOut drill
Show More
Rikers video shows possible contraband handoff in child's pants
VIDEO: Cat defends home from 2 deer
Target stores now selling 'Golden Girls' cereal
Here's why your social media feed has turned purple
AccuWeather Forecast: Warmest afternoons today through Saturday
More News