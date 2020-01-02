Man charged after woman's assault, kidnapping in front of stranger's Las Vegas home caught on Ring doorbell camera

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- WARNING: The above video contains graphic footage that some viewers may find disturbing.

A man is now in custody after a doorbell camera captured a woman being chased, kicked in the face, and dragged into a car.

Police said 23-year-old Darnell Rodgers was arrested Thursday morning and faces kidnapping and domestic battery charges in connection to the incident that happened in front of a stranger's Las Vegas home on New Year's Day.

Video released by Las Vegas police appears to show a woman rushing to a stranger's door seeking help as a man apparently chased after her.

The man then beats the victim and drags her down to the sidewalk and into his car.

Authorities said this appears to be a domestic incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
las vegasnevadaassaultabusekidnappingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High Surf Advisory extended along Bay Area coast
Julian Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race
AccuWeather forecast: Foggy morning, mostly sunny afternoon
2 arrested after man killed trying to stop laptop theft in Oakland
WATCH IN 60: High Surf Advisory, tree recycling, UPS, FedEx rates rise
Doorbell camera captures woman being chased, assaulted by man: VIDEO
3.9 magnitude quake strikes near Morgan Hill
Show More
2 Sonoma Co. deputies injured in crash
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Port Hueneme, USGS says
ABC7 celebrates 70 years of Building a Better Bay Area
New FDA guideline to require 2 food label columns
Families asking for support during 82nd Airborne Division deployment
More TOP STORIES News