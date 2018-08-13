Man charged over loaded gun in 4-year-old son's backpack

A photo of a gun is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. --
An Illinois man is charged with reckless conduct after authorities say his 4-year-old son found a gun in a backpack his father had brought to him at day care.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that authorities say 32-year-old Joshua Finley of Maryville packed a "nap time bag" that also contained sheets and blankets, then brought it to a day care in Glen Carbon on July 2. The child opened the bag a few minutes later and found the gun.

The day care told parents the child immediately took the gun to a teacher, and police were called.

It's unclear why the gun was put into the backpack. Finley could not be reached for comment Saturday. Jail officials said he was not in custody and a listed phone number had been disconnected. Prosecutors didn't respond to messages seeking comment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
childrenday caredaycaregun safetygunsschooleducationgun controlIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 teens killed in suspected Walnut Creek DUI crash identified
Oakland police officer critically injured in vehicle accident
Golden State Killer suspect charged with murdering Visalia man
Police: Utah man flies plane into home after assaulting wife
Clearlake man kills 3 children, himself
Not 'stand your ground' - Charge filed in parking spot shooting
New Hampshire firefighters to help fight Mendocino Complex Fires
Firefighters rescue tortoise trapped in hole
Show More
President Trump lashes out at 'Wacky Omarosa' over book, tapes
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
FBI fires Peter Strzok in wake of anti-Trump text messages
Salesforce Transit Center celebrates first weekday commute
More News