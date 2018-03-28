Man charged with reckless driving after 4 injured in Oakland Airport crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Alameda County officials confirm they're investigating a crash at Oakland International Airport Terminal 1 where a vehicle injured two people.

by Kate Larsen
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Alameda County sheriff's officials said a collision at Oakland International Airport Tuesday evening was not an act of terrorism and passengers at the airport are safe.

Investigators say the driver of a red Mercedes hit the gas and skipped a curb at the airport, hitting three pedestrians on the sidewalk. Flying luggage from the crash injured a fourth person.

Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the SUV, a 54-year-old man, is unlicensed. "His foot, at some point," got stuck on the accelerator and he was not very familiar with operating a motor vehicle."

Kelly says the driver stayed on scene and spoke to deputies. "They were able to quickly determine that it was an accident and that it wasn't something more sinister, like a suspect trying to run over people intentionally," he said.

SKY7 was overhead as cars lined up on the road leading into the airport, which was closed to traffic for more than an hour after the wreck while deputies processed the scene.

Some travelers thought the worst when they learned about the crash.

"Terrorism, possible attacks, so it's always a thought," said Sarah Colombini, who was traveling home to the Bay Area. She was pleased when she heard how law enforcement handled the incident.

"I'm happy to hear that they were really on top of it and they found out who this individual was," she added.

Two of the four people injurd were taken to the hospital, they all have minor to moderate injuries and are expected to be okay.

The airport says airlines worked to accommodate delayed passengers.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestcar crashairlineairport securitytraffictraffic delaypedestrianspedestrian strucktravelOakland International AirportOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News