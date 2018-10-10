SANTA CLARA COUNTY

Suspect facing felony charges after getting into fight with a man outside Levi Stadium, suspect arrested

Levi's Stadium before an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(FILE) (AP)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
A 34-year-old man is under arrest accused in a serious assault at Levi's Stadium.

David Gonzales of Madera is now in custody.

Santa Clara police say at the end of Sunday's 49ers game against the Cardinals, Gonzales got into a fight with a 33-year-old man in the parking lot. Investigators say he punched the man twice, including once in the head, then drove away.

RELATED: Two arrested in connection with brutal bathroom beating at 49ers game

The victim is now in critical condition.

Police tracked Gonzales down at his home Tuesday. He now faces felony charges.
