BART

Man detained after police say he spit at BART train operator

This is an undated image of a BART police badge placard. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A man was detained on a psychiatric hold after allegedly spitting at a BART train operator at the 16th Street Mission Station late Saturday night, according to BART police.

The suspect approached the operator of a train that was stopped at the station around 11:21 p.m. Saturday and spit at them, according to BART police Lt. Michael Hayes.

The suspect - only described by police as a man - was detained on an emergency psychiatric detention, issued a citation and transported to San Francisco General Hospital, Hayes said. The operator wasn't injured.

The incident sparked a major delay on the Warm Springs line in the Millbrae direction.

No further information is immediately available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
BARTbart policeassaultpolicearrestSan Francisco
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
BART
Bay Area transit changes for 2019
BART service resumes between Castro Valley, West Dublin after person struck
Oscar Grant's family requests to have BART station named after him
Death penalty decision delayed in Nia Wilson BART stabbing case
More BART
Top Stories
Camp Fire cleanup worker may face charges after offensive social media posts
San Francisco gun buyback pulls hundreds of guns off city streets
Deported Oakland nurse returns to U.S. in time for the holidays
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Covered California extends enrollment deadline
HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll dead at 34
Bengals end 5-game losing streak, beat Raiders 30-16
VIDEO: Officers, bystander rescue deer trapped in soccer net
Show More
NASA releases new images of Jupiter
Massive waves push possible start to Mavericks surf contest
Storm brings potential for 20-40 foot waves
California 'Text Tax' vote cancelled after FCC ruling
Monster waves predicted for SF beaches
More News