Man detained after scaling fence at LAX, approaching Delta plane

Passengers at LAX saw police detain a man who scaled an outer perimeter fence and approached their plane. (@Zachwigal/Twitter)

LOS ANGELES --
Los Angeles International Airport police took a man into custody after he scaled a fence and approached a Delta airplane as it prepared to depart, officials said.

The man scaled an outer perimeter fence near Lincoln and Sepulveda boulevards Monday shortly after 2 p.m.

Officers spotted the man climb the fence and took him into custody as he appeared to be getting closer to a Delta plane that was staging for departure.

Police are investigating.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as information becomes available.
