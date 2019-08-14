Man dies after competing in taco eating contest during minor league baseball game

FRESNO, Calif. -- A man has died after competing in a taco eating contest during a minor league baseball game in Fresno, California.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says Dana Hutchings, 41 of Fresno died arriving at the hospital Tuesday night.A spokesperson with the Fresno Grizzlies says Hutchings was taken from the ballpark by ambulance during the early stages of the game, however, they are not releasing details of what happened.Tuesday night's competition allowed amateurs to qualify for Saturday's World Taco Eating Championship to be held by Major League Eating at Fresno's annual Taco Truck Throwdown.During the 2018 Taco Eating Championship in Fresno, professional eater Geoff Esper downed 73 tacos in eight minutes.The Fresno County Coroner's Office says it does not have a ruling on the cause of death, but says they have an idea of what may have led to his death.