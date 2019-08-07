Man dies after shooting near Walmart in Livermore

Police investigate a deadly shooting in Livermore, California on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. (KGO-TV)

LIVERMORE, Calif. -- A man was found fatally shot in Livermore early Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded at 4:06 a.m. to the shooting in the 2700 block of Las Positas Road, where a Walmart store is located, and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police are interviewing witnesses and did not immediately release any other details about the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Livermore police tip line at (925) 371-4790.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
livermoremurderhomicide investigationhomicideshootingwalmart
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump to visit Dayton Wednesday in wake of mass shooting
This is what you can rent in the Bay Area for $1,500 a month 
HOME HOTLINE: Get your questions answered today
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling arrives today
Protest rally planned as Trump to visit El Paso
Bay Area Housing Crisis: Should I buy or should I rent?
Police search for suspect after 2 stabbed at Berkeley BART station
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Father of Italy stabbing suspect speaks out
Times Square panic: Backfiring motorcycle causes crowds to flee in NYC
'BACON-TERNSHIP': Make $1,000 for one day of eating bacon
Octopus attacks woman in face while she posed for photo
Jayme Closs' Wis. house torn down
More TOP STORIES News