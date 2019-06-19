Man 'faked a heart attack' during CVS robbery: Police

By GEOFFREY EISLER
Police in Massachusetts said they're still searching for a man who faked a heart attack while his accomplice tried raiding a drugstore's cash register.

Jesse Meharg, 30, and Vyacheslav Phinney, 31, fled from a CVS in Malden after the caper on Sunday, with police locating and arresting Phinney on Tuesday, ABC Boston affiliate WCVB reported.

Meharg, who "faked a heart attack" to create a distraction while Phinney lept toward the register, remains at large, police told WCVB.

The Malden Police Department released surveillance footage of the incident in which the men try to flee but are tripped by a bystander, sending wads of cash flying in the air.

Meharg appears to be scrambling for fistfuls of bills before running off, leaving behind his knit cap.

Malden police joked on Facebook that their continued pursuit of Meharg is not only to make sure he's "held accountable" but to "make sure his 'heart problems' have been taken care of by a medical professional."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
robberycvsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News